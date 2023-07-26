BRYANT UNIVERSITY

Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or higher)

• Lucas Hogan, of Auburn

CHAMPLAIN COLLEGE

President's list (GPA 4.0 or higher)

• Primrose Kirk, of King Ferry, a game sound design major

HARTWICK COLLEGE

Jeffrey Zink, of Auburn, received the Philip S. Wilder Jr. Award for Academic Distinction during the college's Athletics Award Ceremony. Zink, who is majoring in business administration and minoring in economics, was among the student-athletes recognized for a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

LE MOYNE COLLEGE

Joseph Charles Valenti, of Auburn, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in political science and a minor in environmental studies.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Graduates

• Alex Scholeno, of Moravia, received a degree in computer science (B.S.)

• Hailey Shepherd, of Auburn, received a degree in biomedical sciences (B.S.)

• Ben Radley, of Auburn, received a degree in software engineering (B.S.)

• Christy Robinson-Curran, of Auburn, received a degree in business administration-executive (MBA)

• Maire Tehan, of Auburn, received a degree in manufacturing and mechanical systems integration (MS) and electrical mechanical engineering technology (B.S.)

• Lauren Dupre, of Auburn, received a degree in biotechnology and molecular bioscience (B.S.)

• Elijah Velazquez, of Locke, received a degree in mechanical engineering (B.S.)

• Lochlyn Brown, of Auburn, received a degree in engineering management (ME) and industrial engineering (B.S.)

• Eric Ansteth, of Auburn, received a degree in biomedical engineering (B.S.)

• Logan Hampton, of Port Byron, received a degree in mechanical engineering (B.S.)

• Sean Decker, of Auburn, received a degree in web and mobile computing (B.S.)

UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD

Dean's list

• Breanna Jacobson, of Weedsport

YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY

President's list (GPA 4.0 or higher)

Natalie Calandra-Ryan, of Auburn, majoring in exercise science

