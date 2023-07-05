CAYUGA-ONONDAGA BOCES

Three Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES career and technical students were recognized for excellence at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta June 21-22.

The largest skill competition in the world, the championships cover 1.79 million square feet, or 41 acres. This year's championships featured 110 hands-on competitions in robotics, criminal justice and more.

The following Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES students received Skill Point Certificates at this year's competition:

• Travis Johnson, of Auburn, marine service technology

• Natalee Sims, of Aurora, baking and pastry arts

• Aiden Swasty, of Weedsport, cabinetmaking

"This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest," SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said in a news release. "Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."

For more information, visit skillsusa.org.

CLARKSON UNIVERSITY

Graduates

• Michael LaDuca, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering

• Gwynneth Howell, of Sterling, Bachelor of Science with distinction in mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering minor

DEAN COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Isabella Petrus, of Weedsport

OHIO UNIVERSITY

President's list (GPA 4.0)

• Ben Stiadle, of King Ferry

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Dean's list (GPA 3.4 or higher)

• Eric Ansteth, of Auburn, biomedical engineering program

• Hailey Shepherd, of Auburn, biomedical sciences program

• Lauren Dupre, of Auburn, biotechnology and molecular bioscience program

• Alex Scholeno, of Moravia, computer science program

• Olivia Fritz, of Auburn, diagnostic medical sonography program

• Jackson Siddall, of Auburn, electrical engineering program

• Braedon Brown, of Auburn, finance program

• Zach Wlad, of Auburn, finance program

• Chase Byrne, of Cato, game design and development program

• Joel Gaffney, of Cato, illustration program

• Madeline Sherman, of Auburn, industrial design program

• Ella Carnes, of Sennett, industrial design program

• Lizzie Dusseau, of Moravia, marketing program

• Lily Yengo, of Auburn, mechanical engineering program

• Julia Gloss, of King Ferry, mechanical engineering program

• Elijah Velazquez, of Locke, mechanical engineering program

• Logan Hampton, of Port Byron, mechanical engineering program

• Jackson Otis, of Aurora, mechanical engineering technology program

• Forrest Nguyen, of Weedsport, medical illustration program

• Colleen Reilly, of Auburn, physician assistant program

• Jake Hansen, of Auburn, physician assistant program

• Carrissa Hlywa, of Auburn, physician assistant program

• Emily Green, of Cayuga, physician assistant program

• Alec Kovalczik, of Auburn, software engineering program

• Ben Radley, of Auburn, software engineering program

• Hunter White, of Cato, software engineering program

• Sean Decker, of Auburn, web and mobile computing program

SUNY DELHI

Dean's list (GPA 3.5 or higher)

• Jordyn Cooper, of Cato

• Victoria Forgham, of Auburn

• Lauren Pacelli, of Auburn

• Carijo Taro, of Weedsport