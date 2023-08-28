The following school districts in the Cayuga County area have provided information to The Citizen and auburnpub.com about their policies for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2023-2024 school year:

• The Auburn Enlarged City School District has adopted the following family eligibility criteria to assist in determining eligibility:

• The Jordan-Elbridge Central School District has announced an amendment that would allow for all children at all schools and sites to be served meals at no charge. For more information, call (315) 689-8500 ext. 5002 or email bfall@jecsd.org.

• The Moravia Central School District has announced an amendment that would allow for all children at all schools and sites to be served meals at no charge. For more information, call (315) 497-2670 ext. 2033 or email jpsmith@moraviaschool.org.

• The Southern Cayuga Central School District has adopted the following family eligibility criteria to assist in determining eligibility:

• The Union Springs Central School District has announced an amendment that would allow for all children at all schools and sites to be served meals at no charge. For more information, call (315) 889-4137 or email ssciortino@unionspringsscsd.org.

To submit policy information to The Citizen and auburnpub.com, email citizennews@lee.net.