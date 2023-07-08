A few wineries and distilleries in the Cayuga County area took home awards at the 23rd annual Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition, including one Best in Class.

One of the largest charitable wine and spirits competitions in the country, it supports Camp Good Days and Special Times, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia. Bright Leaf Vineyard of King Ferry won this year's top award in the Chardonnay: Unoaked category for its 2021 Unoaked Chardonnay.

Long Point Winery in Ledyard and Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery in Seneca Falls won several awards as well. Martin Family Wineries & Distilleries, which owns Montezuma, also celebrates a Best in Class in the Brandy category for Alder Creek Distillery's Nashi Pear Brandy, and several more awards for Idol Ridge Winery.

Below is a full list of awards for Cayuga County-area wineries and distilleries at this year's competition.

Bright Leaf Vineyard, King Ferry

Best in Class in Chardonnay: Unoaked for Unoaked Chardonnay (2021)

Silver in Cabernet Franc for Cabernet Franc (2018)

Silver in Cabernet Franc for Cabernet Franc (2019)

Silver in Vinifera Red Blend (Non-Meritage and Bordeaux) for Red Blend No. 2 (2019)

Silver in Rose/Blush (Vinifera) for Dry Rose (2022)

Bronze in Lemberger for Lemberger/Blaufrankisch (2018)

Bronze in Merlot for Merlot (2018)

Bronze in Cabernet Sauvignon for Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)

Long Point Winery, Ledyard

Silver in Zinfandel for Zinfandel (2018)

Silver in Merlot for Merlot (2020)

Silver in Chardonnay: Unoaked for Orabella (2021)

Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery, Montezuma

Gold in Sparkling Wines for Sparkling Diamond Pet Nat (2022)

Silver in Other Dessert Fortified Wine for Voleur O'Trapaceiro (2020)

Silver in Riesling: Medium Dry for Voleur Riesling Caw-binett (2022)

Silver in Whiskey: American Bourbon (2 to 6 years) for Hidden Marsh Distillery John Shaw Bourbon Whiskey

Bronze in Vinifera Red Blend (Non-Meritage and Bordeaux) for Voleur Murdered Out Assemblage (2020)

Bronze in Cranberry for Cranberry Bog

For more information, visit fliwc-cgd.com.

