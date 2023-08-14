Cayuga County-based nonprofit Catering for the Homeless has changed its name to The Solution to Hunger.

The nonprofit works to save excess food from disposal by restaurants and other sources, and instead provide the food to people in need. Crystal Wolfe founded the nonprofit in 2017. The nonprofit has a reach of four states and more than 200 partners, she told The Citizen.

The Solution to Hunger will also be the beneficiary of We Care Wednesdays at the Sept. 20 Syracuse Mets game. To donate $4 from the ticket price to the nonprofit, visit fevogm.com/event/STH.

For more information about The Solution to Hunger, visit thesolutiontohunger.org or email thesolutiontohunger@gmail.com.

