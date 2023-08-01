The Finger Lakes was recently ranked No. 4 on a USA Today list of must-visit wine regions, and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism is celebrating.

The county is home to 10 of the 130 wineries in the region, the office noted, including Treleaven, Heart & Hands and Long Point wineries. Along with its renowned rieslings, the region has several other styles of wine for visitors, as well as several breweries and other craft beverage producers.

The Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, the oldest organized wine trail in the country, also celebrated its 40th birthday this year, the office said.

The rankings were determined by nominees from a panel of wine industry experts, which were then voted upon by readers.

"Our Finger Lakes wineries host events, celebrations, live music and so much more," the office said. "We are proud to have received this nationwide ranking."

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com or cayugawinetrail.com.