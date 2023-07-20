First Presbyterian Church of King Ferry has been awarded a Sacred Sites Grant of $6,000 by the New York Landmarks Conservancy.

The award, one of 22 announced this week totaling $250,000, will help fund steeple repairs at the 8821 Route 90 church.

Completed in 1847 by an unknown architect or builder, the church underwent significant renovation and a partial reconstruction in 1872. It was organized as a Congregational church in 1798 and switched denominations several times between 1811 and 1868, when it permanently affiliated with the Cayuga Presbytery. Until the church was built, the congregation worshiped in a home on the site.

Today, the church serves about 150 community members annually with events like bi-monthly blood drives and community pancake breakfasts. Local band Steam Boiler Works uses the church for rehearsals, the Genoa Historical Association holds its annual "over 80 birthday party" ice cream social there, and the church hosts the town's annual Memorial Day service.

“Our grants help maintain historic religious institutions that often anchor their communities,” said Peg Breen, president, of The New York Landmarks Conservancy, in a news release. “Our recent grantees have food, cultural and outreach programs that reach well beyond their congregations.”

For more information, visit nylandmarks.org or call the church at (315) 364-7235.