The Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District is now holding its 2023 Fall Fish Stocking Sale

Available for order are largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, black crappie and minnows.

Grass carp are also available, but landowners must have a state Department of Environmental Conservation permit to purchase them.

The deadline for orders is Tuesday, Sept. 26. The pickup date is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District, 7414 County House Road, Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 252-4171 or visit cayugaswcd.org.