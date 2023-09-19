The official start of fall will be here in just a few days, and it is always a beautiful time of year in the Finger Lakes region. There is a crispness in the air, the leaves are starting to change colors, and best of all, it is apple and pumpkin season! As you head into fall, here are some ideas and reminders on ways to eat healthy, be active and stay germ-free!

Healthy eating

Eating a healthy, well-balanced diet is important all year, and fall provides us with many in-season foods like apples, squash, pumpkins, broccoli, beets and carrots. One idea for a delicious snack or food to include in your lunch is to pair carrot sticks with hummus. This is a great way to incorporate vegetables and protein!

When planning meals, focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein and low-fat dairy products. Eating a variety of foods helps keep us healthy and feeling good. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate is a great resource for understanding food groups, portion sizes and ways to eat healthy on a budget. Learn more about MyPlate at myplate.gov.

Being active

Fall is a great time to take advantage of the cooler temperatures and stay active by riding your bike or going for a walk. These are two great ways to get exercise. While out and about, remember these traffic safety tips to stay safe!

Travel a safe route and tell your friends and family the route you travel. Students who walk or bike to school should follow routes with crossing guards at intersections and travel with friends, classmates or parents. “Be seen” by vehicles by wearing bright-colored clothing or backpacks, and have reflectors or flashing lights on bicycles. If you ride a bike, wear proper safety equipment, know the rules of the road and observe traffic carefully. Well-fitting helmets are needed to protect the rider’s head. Children under the age of 14 years old are required by New York state law to wear a helmet when riding their bikes. Obey all traffic signs and lights, and stop at all intersections by using your brakes, not your feet.

Staying healthy

Fall brings a variety of fun activities, but it also marks the beginning of cold and flu season. There are many preventative measures that can be taken to stop the spread of germs. These include receiving a flu vaccine, regularly wiping down frequently touched surfaces and objects, and covering your mouth when sneezing or coughing.

One of the easiest things people can do to reduce the spread of germs is to wash your hands. Key times to wash your hands include before eating, after using the restroom, before and after preparing food, when caring for someone who is sick, and after touching animals. Make sure you are washing your hands properly. For more information on effective handwashing, visit cdc.gov/handwashing.

Germs can spread quickly at schools and workplaces. If you are feeling ill, stay home and avoid close contact with others. Contact your health care provider to discuss your symptoms.

For information and resources on healthy living, like the Cayuga County Health Department’s Facebook page or visit the website at cayugacounty.us/health.