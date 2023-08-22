The Cayuga County Health Department joins the effort in recognizing August as National Immunization Awareness Month! With the start of the school year quickly approaching, immunizations should be at the top of your list. The Cayuga County Health Department has been providing back-to-school immunization clinics throughout the month of August. The health department is pleased that so many families have already taken advantage of these clinics and are checking immunizations off their back-to-school to-do lists!

New York state continues to require that children, regardless of how they are attending school, are up to date with all necessary immunizations in accordance with Public Health Law Section 2164. As of 2019, there is no longer a religious exemption in New York state. All children are required to be up to date on their immunizations unless they have a medical exemption. This includes public, private and parochial schools for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, and child day care settings.

Why are vaccines required?

Vaccines limit the spread of infectious and deadly disease in densely populated areas. Places like child care facilities, preschool programs, schools, colleges and summer camps are prone to outbreaks of infectious diseases. The state has made these requirements to protect and keep our children healthy. Children in these settings can easily spread illnesses to one another due to poor hygiene and close contact. Diseases spread quickly among groups of children who are not vaccinated. In addition, children can spread infectious disease to vulnerable populations like infants, the immunocompromised and the elderly.

What vaccines are required?

Per New York State Department of Health guidelines, to attend or remain in school or day care, children who are unvaccinated or overdue must receive at least the first dose of all required vaccines within the first 14 days. They also must receive subsequent vaccines in the series within a 14-day period of when they are due to complete the immunization series. If they do not get the subsequent vaccines, they again will be excluded from school.

Vaccinations required for day care, prekindergarten and school attendance:

• Diphtheria and tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and pertussis vaccine (DTaP or Tdap)

• Hepatitis B vaccine

• Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR)

• Polio vaccine

• Varicella (chicken pox) vaccine

Additional vaccinations required for middle school and high school:

• Tdap vaccine for grades six through 12

• Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) for grades seven through 12

• Students in grade 12 need an additional booster dose of MenACWY on or after their 16th birthday.

Additional vaccinations required for day care and prekindergarten:

• Haemophilus influenzae type B conjugate vaccine (Hib)

• Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)

What should I do?

The New York State Department of Health encourages parents and guardians of all children who do not have their required immunizations to receive the first dose in each immunization series as soon as possible.

Each dose of every vaccine is important to protect your child and others in the community from infectious diseases. If your child is in need of immunizations required for school, contact your child’s health care professional or the Cayuga County Health Department as soon as possible. Schedule an appointment as early as possible for any needed vaccinations and provide any vaccination records to your child’s school to avoid your child being excluded.

For more information about required school vaccines, visit health.ny.gov/prevention/immunization/schools/school_vaccines.

The complete list of vaccinations for the 2023-2024 school year can be found at health.ny.gov/publications/2370.pdf.