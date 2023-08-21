The Cayuga County Health Department has launched a new campaign, No Home for Lead, to create awareness around lead poisoning and reduce lead exposure in homes.

"Childhood lead poisoning continues to be a significant public health problem in Cayuga County," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "The Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (which supports the new campaign) will help us improve the environments that children live in by reducing lead exposure."

Three out of four homes in Cayuga County were built before 1978, the year lead paint was deemed dangerous to children and banned by the federal government. The most common source of lead exposure in homes is lead-based paint and the dust it creates as it ages. Children 6 and younger are most at risk of lead poisoning due to their age and developmental behaviors like putting objects in their mouth. Lead poisoning can affect growth, behavior and learning ability, the department said.

Those expecting a baby or who have children 6 and younger living in or visiting their homes can request a free home lead risk assessment from the county's Lead Poisoning Prevention Program. Teams will test chipping and peeling paint, teach residents how to protect themselves and their families from lead exposure, and provide household cleaning items to make their homes lead-safe.

For more information, or to request an assessment, call the department at (315) 253-1560 or visit cayugacounty.us/nhfl.