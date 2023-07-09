The Cayuga County Office for the Aging has announced a series of senior farmers market coupon distributions this month:

1 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 17: former J.C. Penney parking lot, Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 19: Kinney Drugs parking lot, 130 Main St., Moravia

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 20: Fair Haven Fire Department, 14447 Fair Haven Road, Sterling

10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 21: Shurfine parking lot, 8963 N. Seneca St., Weedsport

10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 24: Southern Cayuga Central School bus loop, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora

The coupons, valued at $25, are for those 60 or older with income at or below $2,248 a month for singles or $3,040 a month for couples.

Recipients must sign a form confirming income eligibility, but proof is not required. Each senior or their power-of-attorney must pick up their own coupon booklet, but family can help with shopping.

Coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once they're gone, remaining distributions will be canceled.

For more information, or to obtain an eligibility form, visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging or call (315) 253-1550.