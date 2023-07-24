The Cayuga County Office for the Aging has canceled its remaining senior farmers market coupon distribution events, as all coupons have been distributed.

The office is now taking names for a waiting list should any additional coupons be received in the future.

The coupons, valued at $25, are for those 60 or older with income at or below $2,248 a month for singles or $3,040 a month for couples.

Recipients must sign a form confirming income eligibility, but proof is not required.

For more information, or to obtain an eligibility form and be added to the waiting list, visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging or call (315) 253-1550.