MONDAY, AUG. 14: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, brownie
TUESDAY, AUG. 15: Seasoned chicken thigh, whipped potato, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, Lorna Doone's cookies
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16: Sloppy Joe on a wheat bun, French fries, carrots, fresh banana
THURSDAY, AUG. 17: Barbecue chicken, minestrone pasta salad, peas, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
FRIDAY, AUG. 18: Philly steak sub on a bun with peppers and onions, corn, grape juice, crust-less cheesecake with strawberry topping
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.