MONDAY, JULY 17: Chicken patty on a bun, macaroni salad, cream corn, peaches
TUESDAY, JULY 18: Barbecue pork on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, French cut green beans, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19: Goulash, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, grape juice, pound cake
THURSDAY, JULY 20: Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potato, capri vegetables, wheat bread, applesauce
FRIDAY, JULY 21: Fried fish on a bun, crinkle cut french fries, coleslaw, orange juice, chocolate fudge cookie
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.