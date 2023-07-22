MONDAY, JULY 24: Hofmann hot dog on a wheat bun, baked beans, corn, fresh apple
TUESDAY, JULY 25: Western quiche, hash brown patty, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, rice pudding
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26: Chicken salad on a croissant with lettuce, cold green bean salad, grape juice, ice cream
THURSDAY, JULY 27: Beef stew, biscuit, carrots, fruit cocktail
FRIDAY, JULY 28: Chicken Parmesan, pasta with sauce, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, mandarin oranges
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.