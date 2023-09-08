MONDAY, SEPT. 11: Egg patty with sausage links, whole-grain French toast sticks with syrup, applesauce, orange juice, blueberry muffin
TUESDAY, SEPT. 12: Fried chicken, rice pilaf, chuckwagon blend vegetables, 4-ounce apple juice, wheat bread, pineapple
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13: Smothered pork chop with gravy, whipped potato, wax beans, whole-grain Goldfish Crackers, wheat dinner roll, cantaloupe
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14: Sliced turkey and American cheese on a whole wheat bun, lettuce and tomato, potato salad, peaches
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15: Chicken pot pie, green beans, wheat bread, apple juice, lemon bread
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.