MONDAY, SEPT. 4: Closed for Labor Day holiday
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5: Western quiche, hash brown patty, California blend vegetables, wheat bread, whole-grain pretzels, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6: Chicken salad on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, cold green bean salad, grape juice, rice pudding
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7: Beef stew, whole grain biscuit, carrots, apple juice, whole-grain Cheez-It crackers, birthday cake
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8: Chicken Parmesan, pasta with sauce, broccoli, 4-ounce grape juice, wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.