The Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau has been named the winner of two New York State Tourism Excellence Awards.

Claire Dunlap, the tourism office's director of marketing and sales, will receive the Excellence in Young Professional Leadership award when the 2023 ceremony is held Sept. 14 at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester. The office itself also won Excellence in Tourism Equity and Inclusion honors, it announced in a news release.

“It is a true honor to stand alongside so many other incredible members of the state’s tourism industry and to be recognized for our efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive experience here in Cayuga County,” said Karen Kuhl, executive director of the Cayuga County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Now more than ever, it is essential that we embrace travelers of all backgrounds, and we are proud to stand behind that mission.”

For more information, visit tourcayuga.com or nystia.org.