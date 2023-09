Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity will host a celebration of Jimmy Carter's birthday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at its current work site at 119 Perrine St., Auburn.

The event will feature cake, work on the home at the site with Habitat's partner family, and more in celebration of Carter's years of contributions to Habitat.

The event is free and open to the public, and joining to help work on the home is welcome.

For more information, visit cayugahabitat.org.