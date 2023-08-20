The Cayuga Lake Watershed Network will hold a 25th Anniversary Celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Cayuga Shoreline, 7930 County Road 153, Interlaken.

There will be a dinner, a look back at the network's successes over the years, and more in celebration of the network's stewardship of the region's water resources since August 1998.

"Over the past quarter-century, dedicated Cayuga Lake Watershed Network volunteers, members, and staff have been at the forefront of protecting the ecological integrity of our home for people and nature," the network said in a news release. "The organization has become a trusted leader in community engagement and advocacy, continuously informing and engaging our communities in the complex process of protecting Cayuga Lake and its creeks."

Space at the celebration is limited.

For more information, or to preregister for the celebration, visit cayugalake.org.