At the time of this article’s writing, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art has kicked off the fifth year of our shared summer camp with other local history organizations. With this cornerstone program of our education efforts beginning, let’s take this opportunity to take a dive down memory lane and look at the history of children’s programs, some of which you may remember taking when you were a kid.

When the Cayuga Museum opened in 1936, our activities were broad-based and fell into four categories: art, history, music and children’s programs. Saturdays were specifically reserved as children’s days, with Director Walter Long leading painting classes in the museum galleries and the carriage house in the early days of the museum. The Cayuga Museum became a staple of field trips for local schools, an identity that expanded even further once the carriage house was converted into a performance space for Auburn Children’s Theater in 1958 by Susan Riford (an organization that would grow to become the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, and now The Rev Theatre Company).

With the completion of the Schweinfurth Art Center in 1981, by the 1990s the Cayuga Museum began to incorporate the Case Research Lab into local tours, moving the museum’s focus away from arts programming and toward local history. With the creation of Auburn’s Historic and Cultural Sites Commission in the early 2000s, the Cayuga Museum partnered with other local history and cultural sites to expand the citywide offerings to local students, introducing the passports program that allows the families of local fourth graders to visit the sites for free.

The evolution of the Cayuga Museum’s programming over the last decade saw a more significant focus on adult-based education, but in recent years we have looked to bring back our historical attention to programming to engage children. This new programming has taken a distinctive approach, centered around engagement with the Case Research Laboratory, with the introduction of the Hands-On History Camp in 2019 (which includes a short filmmaking project for campers ages 8 to 10). In 2022, the museum introduced a new pilot field trip program with Genesee Elementary School, with every class in grades K-6 engaging with activities based on actual experiments performed within the laboratory. In the 2022-2023 school year, the Cayuga Museum saw over 600 students from the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

Looking back at our past has informed the future of our programs, and thanks to the recent successful receipt of a grant from the Jim & Juli Boeheim Foundation we are excited to announce the launch of our new Creative Explorers program in the fall of 2023! This initiative will create spaces in both the Cayuga Museum and the Case Research Laboratory for children to explore art, history and science through interactive experiences. This program will increase museum visitation of families and children 4-13 through three distinct initiatives: a science cart of interactive activities for our Case Research Lab, the creation of a children’s gallery where young visitors can create and display their own artwork in the museum, and free Saturday admission for families and children (with a reserved hour for children with sensory needs).

These new programs promise to make the Cayuga Museum once again a place that families all across our community can come to learn about local art, history and science, and have fun doing it!