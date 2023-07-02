The Cayuga Museum of History & Art's 2023 exhibit "Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing" features various fashions from the 19th and 20th centuries, worn by local people and often purchased from businesses in Cayuga County or the surrounding area — such as shoes from the Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Co.

Anyone familiar with Auburn’s industrial past will recognize the name Dunn & McCarthy. Dunn & McCarthy was formed in 1886 by John Dunn and Charles McCarthy. Dunn had been in the shoe manufacturing business in Auburn since 1821, when he oversaw the J.E. Fenton Co.’s prison shoe shop contracts. In 1886, he partnered with McCarthy, a Newport native who had entered into the shoe business after he graduated high school. Together, they formed Dunn & McCarthy to manufacture women's shoes.

Enna Jetticks were a line of affordable and fashionable shoes from the Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Co., conceived by Fred Light Emerson in 1926. The catchy play on words ("Enna Jettick" sounding like "energetic"), and a sophisticated marketing campaign that brought advertisements to every national women’s magazine as well as radio, helped make Enna Jetticks an extremely popular shoe. Fred invested heavily in advertising, starting with radio. He started a weekly radio show called "The Enna Jetticks Melodies," and successfully recruited big names to guest star. In 1929, Sir Harry Lauder, a well-known Scottish entertainer, made his first American broadcast as a guest on "Enna Jetticks Melodies," and in March of 1930, Enna Jettick shoes sponsored the first national radio program, the Will Rogers radio show, which was broadcast by 65 stations coast to coast.

As Fred pioneered the new field of radio advertisement, he also made sure that eye-catching advertisements were placed in all of the national women’s magazines. Fashion magazines were hugely popular in the early 20th century. With the rise of department stores and ready-to-wear clothing lines, companies began to invest in advertising to influence women in their fashion choices. Enna Jetticks combined beautiful illustrations with catchy phrases to promote their shoes.

The company hired talented illustrators such as Frank Reeser, Roy Spreeter and Clark Agnew to create their print advertisements. Often, these illustrators would submit oil paintings of their concepts, which would later be turned into print ads. Three of these paintings, all from 1937, are currently on display at the Cayuga Museum.

Frank Reeser’s illustration was used in Enna Jettick advertisements in the 1930s. Many styles of Enna Jetticks were marketed as walking shoes, and one of their slogans was that Enna Jetticks were “the quickest way to say ... fashion and comfort.” Because the line focused heavily on "comfort," their advertisements largely showed women in motion.

Roy Spreeter’s painting was used in an advertisement for Enna Jettick Sport and Spectators shoes. The ad read, “The very colors you want — in the styles you like — plus the extra comfort you must have for outdoor fun! That’s what Enna Jettick Sport and Spectators offer to all you active young moderns.” In the 1920s, women were participating more in sports and recreational activities such as bicycling, tennis and golf. Enna Jetticks cleverly featured these activities in their advertisements, suggesting to women that they would need these particular shoes for their new hobbies.

Roy Spreeter was born in Chicago and briefly attended the Art Institute in Chicago. He worked primarily for advertising campaigns, including those of Campbell’s Soup, Maxwell House and Bon Ami, as well as Enna Jetticks.

Clark Agnew’s painting was used for the Enna Jettick line of white shoes designed to “match any outfit.” This advertisement was printed in Woman’s Home Companion in May 1937. While the company touted comfort first and foremost, they also wanted women to feel they were getting a fashionable pair of shoes that would work with all of their outfits.

Agnew attended the Chicago Art Institute, which he paid for by playing clarinet in Dixieland Bands. Afterwards, he moved to NYC and became a successful illustrator for magazines such as Pictorial Review, American Magazine and Collier’s.

You can view all of these paintings, a pair of Enna Jettick shoes and much more at the Cayuga Museum.