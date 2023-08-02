The annual Cayuga Waterfront Festival will feature live music, fireworks and more by the lake on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The festival will take place beginning at 10 a.m. in Harris Park in the village of Cayuga. There will be vendors, an appearance by "Capt. Jack" Rick Martinez, raffles, food, a youth fishing derby and more.

Music will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Perform 4 Purpose, followed by Jim Van Arsdale and The Healers at 3 p.m. and Town Hall Heist at 6 p.m. The festival's traditional fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit facebook.com/cayugawaterfrontfestival.