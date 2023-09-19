The Cayuga Economic Development Agency will host a three-part workshop series with the Onondaga Small Business Development Center beginning Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The series, Fast Track to Business Start-Up, will "empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills needed to successfully launch a business," the agency said in a news release.

"Existing business owners can also benefit from this series by networking with an expert panel of industry professionals who will present on a wide range of critical topics, including business plan development, legal considerations, hiring practices, financial management, business financing, marketing strategies and social media tactics, the agency continued.

The Sept. 26 workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the agency's offices at 2 State St. in Auburn. The series will continue Thursday, Sept. 28, and Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Agency Small Business Development Specialist Paul Viggiano encourages all of his clients to participate in the workshop series.

“This comprehensive workshop is a great launchpad to understand the nuances of running a modern business," he said.

"It is an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs (and current business owners) to gain the knowledge and connections necessary to turn their dreams into a reality. I am honored to work for an agency that helps people bring their dreams to fruition, while also enhancing the economic landscape of our beautiful county.”

For more information, or to register, visit cayugaeda.org or call (315) 252-3500.