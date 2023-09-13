When will our state start cracking down on the usage of marijuana products in public places and the dangers individuals are causing by increasing exposure of others to secondhand marijuana smoke?

Secondhand marijuana smoke contains many of the same toxic and cancer-causing chemicals found in tobacco smoke, including some in higher amounts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, secondhand marijuana smoke also contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound responsible for most of marijuana's psychoactive effects (or "high"). THC can be passed to infants and children through secondhand smoke, and people exposed to secondhand marijuana smoke can experience psychoactive effects, such as feeling high.

New York state has the Clean Indoor Air Act, which aims to reduce the public's exposure to secondary smoke within public places and the workplace. Effective July 24, 2003, the Clean Indoor Air Act prohibits smoking in virtually all places of business. Business owners are required to inform employees and patrons that smoking is prohibited indoors and post "no smoking" signs in conspicuous places within their establishment. In 2021, the year it recreational marijuana was legalized in New York state, it was also added to the Clean Indoor Air Act.

Why, then, are we not creating areas for individuals who choose to smoke, or designating non-smoking areas? The CDC has advised there is no risk-free level of secondhand smoke; even brief exposure can cause immediate harm. Studies have shown that smoke-free laws that prohibit smoking in public places like bars and restaurants help improve the health of workers and the general population.

According to the CIAA, up to 25% of seating is permitted in outdoor areas of restaurants with no roof or ceiling enclosure in New York state to accommodate smoking/vaping. This area must be at least 3 feet away from the nonsmoking area. The CIAA states, "The smoking/vaping and nonsmoking areas must be clearly designated with signs."

What if the enforcement officer for a city, county or state health department started to assess a fine of up to $2,000 for each violation of these establishments for putting non-smokers' lives at risk? Or how about enforcing penalties for individuals breaking the laws in these "inclusive environments"? It is unfair and discriminating against those who choose not to partake in recreational substance use. Not to mention that children exposed to THC are potentially at risk for negative health effects.

Not only are individuals exposing others to secondhand smoke, but a portion of these individuals are also then driving. Driving under the influence of cannabis is illegal and can slow motor coordination and other skills needed to drive safely. It is illegal for drivers and passengers to consume or have open cannabis products in a vehicle. If you drive under the influence of cannabis, you can be charged with a DUI. In New York state, the penalties for an alcohol- or drug-related violation include the loss of driving privileges, fines and a possible jail term.

Multiple independent studies have shown that cannabis impairs the critical abilities needed to drive safely, resulting in the following:

• Difficulties in following the road and maintaining lane position.

• Decreased and divided attention.

• Relaxed inhibitions.

• Altered perception of time and distance.

• Slowed reaction time.

• Impaired cognitive performance.

• Impaired cognitive skills, including route planning, decision-making and risk-taking.

Let us do better as a state and community by being proactive, educating ourselves and respecting others so all can enjoy the benefits of our beautiful central New York.

How can you get involved in making a change in Cayuga County? Join the Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition today at stopact@cayugahealthnetwork.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction or you are concerned about your child, contact Confidential Help for Alcohol and Drugs at (315) 253-9786 for help today.