Wayne Federman ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "The Larry Sanders Show") will return to Auburn Public Theater with fellow comedian Isabel Hagen for a night of stand-up at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Federman, who won an Emmy Award last year for producing the HBO documentary "George Carlin's American Dream," has been performing stand-up for more than 35 years. His credits also include supporting comedic roles on "The X-Files," "Silicon Valley," "Step Brothers" and "Legally Blonde," and he was the head monologue writer for NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" during its first season.

Hagen, who is also a classically trained violinist in addition to being a comedian, has performed twice on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," toured with Bjork and The National, and performed in the orchestra of Broadway productions of "Les Miserables," "Fiddler on the Roof" and more. She began performing comedy after earning her bachelor's and master's degrees in viola performance at Julliard.

Tickets to the show are $14.99. It will take place on the Main Stage of the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.