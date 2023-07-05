A concert on Sunday, July 9, will support the new location of a library in southern Cayuga County.

The fundraiser for Hazard Library will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood. That's where the library hopes to build a new home after 140 years in the hamlet of Poplar Ridge, library board of trustees President Nancy Faist Hart told The Citizen in February. The new building is expected to cost about $1 million.

"It's just not keeping up with our needs," Hart said of the library's current 550-square-foot brick building. "There really is no room."

Sunday's fundraiser will feature music by Perform 4 Purpose and Lake Country Trio, as well as a food truck, raffle baskets, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

For more information, or to donate to the library's capital campaign for its new building, call (315) 364-7975 or visit hazardlibrary.org.

