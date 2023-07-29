We are so excited about our Conquest Community Celebration! Saturday, Aug. 5, hopes to be a family-based, joyous time. We have celebrated hundreds of times in our 200-year-old town, but this seems to be a global confirmation that we have a comprehensive plan, that we are unique and that we will commemorate our accomplishments!

In the early days of our township, we had a band and a baseball team. Sometimes we lost and often we won against neighboring towns. We cannot go back to those days, but recognizing the comradeship of those times is important. Dick Lees, Ernie Stoneburg and Jim Brewster have been some coaches who carried on the winning traditions. Our churches were and are centers of worship, but also places to celebrate baptisms, weddings and funerals — a community coming together. At one time we had four churches: Conquest Methodist Episcopal, Conquest Methodist Protestant, Springlake Methodist and Emerson Community. Conquest schools were gathering places for our townsfolks. Until centralization (much discussed and debated), they were part of our shared history. Now, we relate to Port Byron, Cato-Meridian, Clyde-Savannah, Weedsport and Red Creek schools. We used to have Conquest and Springlake post offices, now we have different zip codes. So many things to separate us, but our township identity is becoming important again.

It is our hope that this Conquest Community Celebration will continue and perhaps grow! Our sesquicentennial celebration some 52 years ago led to 11 years of the Conquest Rural Fair. What a grand time in the history of celebrations. Our "sesqui" had a banner over Route 38, a huge parade and gathering at the town barn — a small train ride, selling hot dogs and switzel, speeches and singing. The next year, our fairgrounds were on Route 38 — where it remained for a number of years. Highlights included airplane rides, a fashion show, a food tent (Lulu McDuffie, Marian Lincoln, Mildred Emery and Rose Hurlbut sat on our porch and cut up 50 pounds of onions and peppers to go with sausage sandwiches) and we only had lights because Ted Reich was looking ahead! Our grand parade was always a highlight, and memorable for me were the creative floats. Ross Waterman was the Countryside church float designer — one year it was Jonah’s whale, and often a representation of our church.

Our Robert Howell Recreation Field led to bigger rides, a better stage and three days chock full of events. Our fair ran three days: Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We customarily held a church service on Sunday morning, and the carnival workers opened up the kiddie rides for the little ones during sermon time. Marvelous memories!

However, we are going to make some new ones! We hope to see you all on Aug. 5 — the kiddie parade starts at noon, apple pies for judging should be at the table by noon also, beard judging is at 6 p.m.; there will be food, vendors and music all day, sports contests throughout the day, bingo opportunities and one of the highlights of our day will be the antique fire and rescue apparatus! We will end our celebration with fireworks. “We’re not just another hamlet on the Erie Canal!”