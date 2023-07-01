The biggest news from Conquest: We have a comprehensive plan! As of June 19, the town of Conquest will join most of the other towns in Cayuga County in adopting a plan to move forward, retaining our rural nature and celebrating the care and concern of our residents. Thank you to all involved. It was a glorious night and yes, we did sing the chorus of our town song to celebrate! A copy of the plan is available at the town office. We are proud of the work of our committee, proud that the folks from the Cayuga County planning department embraced our town, proud of the participation of our townfolk and proud of our document!

In other Conquest news, our Conquest Community Day on Aug. 5 is fast approaching. We will be starting our festivities by highlighting our young people. At noon there will be parade around the track. Ribbons will be awarded for the most creative costume and the best decorated "vehicle" (wagon, bicycle or tricycle) in age categories 6 and younger and 7 to 12. We hope there will be lots of entries! We will have music all day, a bounce house, food trucks and the highlight of the afternoon, a display of antique fire and rescue apparatuses. Trophies and prizes will be awarded. We will have a contest for best basketball free-throwing and hopefully more sports and even some bingo games! We challenge all good cooks to bring their best apple pie for judging — all ingredients must be "homemade" (no canned filling or premade crusts). Also, we will be judging beards — the longest and softest! Hokey? Sure! Fun? You bet! We will have dozens of vendors selling crafts, books and baked goods. If you have not yet registered, please call Cindy Lamphere at (315) 776-7157. For this inaugural event there will be no fees — come celebrate with us! Check out our Facebook page for even more exciting evolutions! We are so grateful for the support of our town board and the leadership of folks who enjoy being part of our town — “not just another hamlet on the Erie Canal.”