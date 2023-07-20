... or a German, Mexican, Polish or a French herb garden.

You see, there are some basic herbs that are in many cultures. So you do not have to search the world for every herb; you are already using many of them. Of course, it is a bit late to discuss planting an outdoor herb garden in late July. I am looking forward to having fresh herbs at my disposal in the coming months, without having to drive to a supermarket on a snowy day and pay for a small packet or pot of parsley, basil or thyme. Though, if you did buy a couple of pots, you could use what you needed for your dish and you would have the start of your new herb garden — that is, if you did not use the whole plant.

Why? Why should you go through the trouble of growing your own? My answer is: If you did not notice the huge difference in the flavors in your stews and sauces when, in early spring, you put the little bottles of dried herbs back in the pantry when your new, fresh herbs were ready in the garden, you just might not bother.

I am not going to go through the process of getting the right soil and telling you about light and water and temperature. I want to concentrate on getting the right container and starting your plants. Most of us will want to have six or eight kinds of herbs, just to cover the basics. The container should be as large as you can find, generally a 14- or 16-inch flowerpot will be more than adequate. It should be at least 6 and up to 10 inches in depth. Drainage holes are vital; herbs just will not tolerate wet feet. Their root systems are soft and tender. Now you need to find a saucer, or even a pie dish will do. There are a couple of other container possibilities. I am fortunate to have a west-facing wall of windows, with a ledge indoors. My 3-foot-by-8-inch porch box works well there. I use the same number of plants as the round containers, but each plant gets more space and recovers better from frequent clippings for my recipes.

I will tell you how you can easily start your container garden using the plants that you already have in the garden, or a few relatively inexpensive seeds. All you will need are three or four pots, about 6 inches across, filled with moist potting soil for rooting your new plants. Now, if you are as busy and impatient as I am, there is always the alternative of buying the plants. Lastly, you can plant each variety in its 4-, 5- or 6-inch pot.

Starting with basil, break off a few 3- to 4-inch branches — older branches, not the soft tender ones — and insert them into the soil in a pot. Place this pot and others in a well-lighted area, though not in direct sun. Keep the soil damp. With luck, they will begin to root in a week or two. When well-rooted, pinch off the top few leaves to promote branching.

Oregano, marjoram and many of the thymes form little bush-like plants, and if you rummage around the base, you will be able to break off small pieces that will root easily. The same is true of parsley. Every pot has at least one main plant and several plantlets. Rosemary is a difficult plant at best, so it is probably best to buy it. Dill grows quickly from seed, as do chives. Although, if you have a nice planting of chives in the garden, how easy is it to dig some and put them in pots to grow in? So, now it is time to get planted.

As we travel the world, your garden will change. After a week or two in Paris you will need to add chervil, tarragon and nutmeg. Robust German recipes will call for anise, fenugreek, savory and borage. And those frequent trips to Cozumel will turn your taste buds to cilantro, coriander and cumin. Yes, some spices and larger plants have sneaked into my herb garden. And on and on it goes.

Be well. Eat well from the garden.