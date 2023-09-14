Hopefully, your gardens are full of flowers and you are begging the neighbors to take some zucchini, tomatoes and peppers off your hands.

As I look back at the past three months, it has not been a terribly bad summer. Certainly, the excessively high heat made some days more than just uncomfortable. It was a different sort of summer, with the thermometer hitting the high 80s by mid-afternoon and dropping to the mid-60s before midnight.

The saving grace was that we did get rain — a good, slow rain that most often sank into the ground and did not become runoff. I am looking at the good side of it. My container plants, especially those that hang on a wooden fence, made it through right up until that last blast of heat eight or 10 days ago. And it is too late to replant them. Those plants in larger pots fared quite well.

Today, I want to write about a few mistakes that many of us make this time of year. All of us are a bit older than we feel, so we tackle some tasks full of energy and don’t pay attention to the damage we might do to ourselves. My grandson Michael is quite a hockey player, and his advice was that before digging, lifting and pulling, take a few minutes to do a few stretches and bends: “Grandpa, five minutes of exercise of warming up before tackling those garden tasks just might save you hours of aches and pains during the night and in the morning.” I’ve tried it, and found that he is right.

A major mistake this time of year is to let the weeds take over the planted beds. Yes, we have all fought them all summer long, and we are a bit tired of the tasks. Do not let them win. Taking them out when they are new and young will save you the trouble and aggravation of pulling those larger, deep-rooted plants. As weeds are growing, they are taking advantage of the fertilizer you are giving your flowers and vegetables. Perennial weeds develop deep roots that are hard to pull, and when annuals flower, they send their seeds everywhere when their seed pods pop.

Gardeners, young and old, are a tough breed. They do not worry about a few aches and pains. As a group, we do not think about protecting our hands and feet whenever we are gardening. Calluses are considered to be a badge of honor. They just show how hard you work. Perhaps our egos are telling us not to wear gloves. They’re for sissies! Goggles are vital to protect your eyes as you are wading through tall grasses or using hedge trimmers or pruning equipment. Have you thought of using earplugs or ear protection when using chainsaws or the dozens of other labor-saving devices we have available to us?

Remember that while most of the chemicals we use are safe and formulated for home use, they can be dangerous. When spraying or dusting, be certain to wear rubber coats and pants, and if trying to reach the tops of tall shrubs and trees, a protective hat is vital. Always wear gloves and a proper face mask to be totally protected.

Along the lines of protective clothing, even if we are only 30, we are older than we used to be. Leave the lifting to younger folks. If you have a major task to do, it is best to hire a strong, younger person to give you a hand. Remember, a single cement block weighs around 35 pounds and a bag of sand or cement comes in at about 80 pounds. An 8-foot-long 2-by-4 weighs 13 pounds. Remember the numbers. They are important.

Remember your tools, too. They deserve the same kind of care that you give your body. Clean them after every use and sharpen them when they need it; do that and they will last longer and serve you better with care. Keeping your pruners sharp and clean will make each job less strenuous and, more importantly, will reduce the possibility of transferring diseases from one plant to another.

There you have it: A few words of advice to avoid aches and pains and other hurtful things while tidying up the garden and getting it ready for winter.

Be safe and enjoy this wonderful hobby of ours.