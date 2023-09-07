Sometimes I do think that this is a family of plants that is underutilized and underappreciated. The begoniaceae, the name of the family that our begonias belong to, is one of the largest plant families and it is so diverse that it has been divided into half a dozen main sections. The genus begonia is considered to be one of the largest flowering genus, with more than 2,000 species. Of course, most often the wax begonias are used, and are planted in our gardens mostly as border plants. And if next planting season you find that you bought a few extra plants, put them into a flowerpot and set them on the porch or patio for a spot of color all summer long. Just remember that begonias do not like to spend their days in bright, burning sun. They will do well where they get a lot of indirect light.

When frost comes, before taking it indoors, spray it with insecticide and fungicide. You certainly do not want to bring any of these problems into your home where they could jump to your foliage houseplants. Be sure to take this precaution with any houseplant that you bring back into the house at this time of year. One last precaution before moving day, especially if you have been a good gardener and have been properly fertilizing: Thoroughly spray the foliage and then run a lot of water through the pot to get rid of any excess fertilizer buildup. And then, after about a week, begin your winter fertilizing.

Let’s look at some of the groupings of the begonia. By the way, the very popular strawberry begonia, sometimes referred to as a strawberry geranium, is neither a begonia nor a geranium. It is in a totally different group of plants, proving the value of using botanical, or Latin names.

You do not generally plant tuberous begonias in the garden. First of all, they are better in a hanging basket because both the leaves and flowers hang down. They are beautiful when in full bloom. Unlike most begonias, which have many small, inch or so blossoms, this begonia sports flowers that are 2 or 3 inches across. Their very bright colors — reds, oranges, yellows and more — make them perfect hangers on the porch or patio. Though these plants do not like to go dry, they are not at all tolerant of sitting in wet soil or, even worse, a pot sitting in a bowl constantly kept filled with water. You will want to take good care of these bulbs. I just looked and a pack of smaller bulbs on Amazon will cost you about $21.95. As I browsed through the internet, I saw larger bulbs at $10 and $15, with new hybrids costing even more. But the beauty of a well-cared-for plant is certainly worth the time and dollars.

Rex begonias are like snowflakes. It seems that no two of them are alike. The number of hybrids seems to be endless. The rex begonia, sometimes referred to as a painted leaf or fancy leaf begonia, is a fantastic addition to any houseplant collection. With leaves showing various shades of red, silver, purple and even some green, though somewhat difficult to maintain, it is worth the effort. It does have a downside: Ingesting the leaves can be somewhat poisonous to humans, and even more so to cats and dogs. The sap contains oxalate crystals, which can cause burning of the mouth and intestines. But if you are pet-free, it is a fantastic houseplant. A plant in a 6- or 8-inch pot will be beautiful on porch or patio. You will need to move it around a bit to find the right spot for it to thrive, and where it develops the best color. Unlike many other plants, light is not the problem. It is the temperature that needs adjusting. This plant thrives with a day temperature of 70 to 75 degrees, and it likes to sleep at about 60 degrees. It likes high humidity, around 50%. Think about it: These are the conditions of many of our homes during the winter. I will say that we have about 50 of them in the greenhouse, and they came through this summer’s high temperatures very well. Their color is great.

