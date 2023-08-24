As I look out of my family room window, I marvel at the colors in my flower beds. There are bright red geraniums and lovely pink petunias, and the yellow marigolds are outstanding.

Pressing versus drying flowers — is there a difference? Because of a lot of work at the shop, and weather issues, I got a late start. As a matter of fact, I finished planting at the end of July. I have never been that late, but I am sure that the bright sunny days and the constant rains, mostly gentle rains, moved things along for us. Then I snap out of my pleasant thoughts and realize that in a little over a month and a half, they will all be gone, frozen if not with the first but then the second frost.

But wait, there is hope. If you start now, you can dry many of those most beautiful blossoms. Let me show you how.

The process is simple. Begin with thinking how you might want to use those flowers. Do you want to make beautiful bouquets in vases to decorate the kitchen or dining room table, even to add beauty to a bathroom? The places to use them are endless. Or would you rather use them to make beautiful floral scenes in a frame. The choice is yours. The methods are different.

Let’s start with making a bouquet. This is what most of us use dry flowers for. By the way, materials for those bouquets are everywhere. A few days ago, I decided to take a walk in the area behind my house. There is a plot of land, 5 or 6 acres, that is just overgrown with shrubs, trees and weeds. At one time the land was home to Cayuga Nurseries, a company that provided young plants to the famous Jackson & Perkins rose company in Newark. In a swampy area I found a few cattails that looked good, so I gathered them. I remembered that many years ago I was able to harvest a lot of equisetum, horsetail, but did not see any.

I liked this slender, half-inch-across weed, which was about a yard tall. It was a wonderful item to add height to any arrangement. Milkweed pods seemed to be everywhere so, with my pruning shears, I cut a lot of them. I could use them in my dried arrangement, or I might save them and spray them silver, red or gold for my Christmas decorations. And then I ran across a few bushes of rosa multiflora. This is the rose that nurserymen graft our good roses onto. They were loaded with their quarter-inch berries. I gathered a big bunch of them. Enough, I tramped home.

As I crossed my lawn, I noticed that the back side of my winged euonymus was dead. It was about a dozen feet across and nearly 8 feet tall. It had gotten too big for its own good. But the branches are beautiful. After I dropped my branches and berries into my backyard, I returned and gathered a lot of these branches. I can use them when I want to do a large arrangement in a tall vase in my living room, or when I want to design an arrangement of dried zinnias and marigolds or whatever flowers I have dried. These branches will add height and interest.

A few weeks ago, I was driving to Cato and along the roadside were hundreds of teasels, thistles. I gathered an armful. As a side note, thistles were a farm crop in the area. They were produced and sold to be used as combs in the silk industry. Right now, I was thinking of painting them gold or whatever color you would want and using them, along with a beautiful bow, to decorate my evergreen door wreath, or in one of those tall vases in my living room.

There are materials everywhere. You just have to keep your eyes open and your mind thinking how you might use any natural materials you run across. Think lily seed pods, dried hydrangea flowers. They are beautiful standing in a tall base on a table. Think driftwood and 6- to 8-inch rocks for this arrangement you will be making.

Next week, we will get into the actual drying processes.

Be well!