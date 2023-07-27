Younger readers may not understand this next paragraph, but I will explain as we go along.

If you are over 70, your parents may have arrived here in Auburn in the immigration waves that arrived during the Depression years, many of them Italians and southern Europeans, or after World War II, many Ukrainians, Polish or northern Europeans. And many of us remember the fact that nearly all our families had gardens, in many cases large gardens. It is important to remember that in neither of those eras could you find the equivalent to the Dickman Farms or Lowe's that we have today. There were no convenient six-packs of plants. Gardeners got their plants from small greenhouse operations or farm stores, where you made your selection and the plants were cut out of a box of 100 or so plants and wrapped in damp newspapers. I remember when they were 2 or 3 cents each.

These things did not bother our new immigrants because they, for the most part, had brought their own seeds from "the old country." As was the custom, after the harvest gardeners saved and dried the seeds of their favorite tomato, basil and pepper. as well as any other of their favorite vegetable and flower seeds. They did not do this because they were coming to America. It was their way of life. And now, the seeds would travel with them.

This is not a lost art. Many people, newcomers or just good gardeners gather their seeds as they become available on the plant. They do it primarily not to save money, but for the challenge of doing it and having the ability to select a great plant and get the same results year after year. This last is not always true because seeds do not always come true. Let’s look at the process.

First, a word of caution. Often when we find a new hobby, we just jump in with both feet and try too many things, in this case trying to save all the seeds in the garden, and then lose interest. If this is your first try at saving seeds, select a few of your favorite plants and some easy ones to ensure some successes. Think sunflowers, marigolds, tomatoes, peppers and beans. The seeds are large and easy to see and handle. Most germinate easily if properly stored, after they have dried. Lilies, too, are a great choice.

It is a simple hobby to get into, but a couple of tools and supplies are necessary. You will need a small paring knife and pruning shears, as well as a couple of larger artist's brushes. Some small paper bags will be necessary, along with some ties, as will some plastic sandwich bags, the smallest you can find, and an indelible marker pen to label the bags.

Right now is a great time to start saving seeds. The seeds are already there in your garden. What you learn in the next couple of months will help you plan your garden next year. I will write about starting at the beginning by planning specifically to grow plants from seed harvesting in another column.

You need to realize that not all seeds are ripe and ready at the same time. Cucumbers, zucchini and eggplant are picked and cooked long before the seeds are mature, so in these cases a few fruits need to be left on the plant until they are mature, nearly at the rotting stage. This applies to peppers and tomatoes, too. Lettuce, beans and peas can be collected as soon as they seem to be dry on the plant. In most cases, harvesting flower seeds is easier because there is no fruit for them to hide in and you can watch as they mature. But you must be wary because, with some flowers, when the pod is ready it will suddenly burst, sending your precious seeds all over the yard. There is an easy solution to this problem. Look back a few paragraphs and have ready some of those small sandwich bags I mentioned. You will learn how to gauge when to do it, but puff open the bag and place it over the seed pod and, using a tie, tie the bag shut around the stem below the pod.

Next week I’ll finish the story of saving seeds.

Be well. Enjoy gardening and the beauty and fruits of your labors.