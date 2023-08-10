As I looked back on my notes, I found that I had written about herbs several times over the past year — but I have written nothing about spices and the other seasonings we cook with. They are just as important. Most probably, one of the drawbacks to relying on herbs rather than spices is cost. I just looked at the McCormick website and the current price for saffron, our most expensive spice, hovers around $277 per ounce. Of course, you need only a few strands in a recipe. But spending $12 to $15 for a jar, with half a gram of the stuff, is a turnoff. To put it into perspective, there are 56 grams in an ounce. Of course, very few if any spices are that pricey. But if you are going to cook paella, or many other Spanish or Portuguese dishes, you must have saffron.

While herbs are the fresh or dried leaves, flowers or stems of the plant, spices come from different parts of the plant: the seeds, the stems, the berries, the bark and even the roots. Herbs can easily be grown in your garden. Most spices come from bushes, trees and vines grown in different climates around the world. Saffron is actually the stamen of the flowers of Crocus sativus, which thrives in Spain and is grown there for the production of saffron. The purple flower has only three stigmas, which are harvested and dried. It takes the stigmas of 50,000 to 75,000 flowers to make a pound of saffron. And each plant blooms only one time each year. Let’s look at some other spices.

Let’s start with a rather confusing spice, coriander. It is confusing only because the name primarily refers to the seeds of the plant, while the leaves are what many of us call cilantro. And that name is used primarily in the U.S. and Canada and along the Texas-Mexico border. In other areas I have seen it called Chinese parsley or fresh coriander. The leaves are used to add flavor to and to garnish popular dishes like salsa and guacamole. This is one spice that you need to be growing on your windowsill because after it is cut from the plant, the flavor fades away. In these cases, coriander is considered to be an herb. Now for the seeds.

As with nearly any spice, it is best to buy the seeds and grind them just before use, because, as in the case of cilantro, the aromas and the citrus taste fade quickly after grinding. This is one spice to buy whole, unless you are planning to use that whole 3-ounce jar in a couple of weeks. I was amazed as I was reading about this spice, particularly how many foods you can find it in. It is used worldwide. It is a snack food when roasted, in sausages in northern Europe, replaces caraway in some rye breads, and flavors beer. It is a primary flavor-maker in many Indian dishes. You should get acquainted with it. By the way, the one herb that I really do not like is cilantro. Just cannot get used to the taste. I find that flat-leaf Italian parsley makes a good substitute for me.

Not the most common of our spices, nutmeg is the seed of a tree grown primarily in Indonesia and in India, while mace is the red webbing that encases the seed while on the tree and when harvested. By far, nutmeg is the most popular of the two. It is a little less expensive, and has a strong nutty flavor. One of my favorite uses is with Brussels sprouts. Take a pound of the vegetable and peel off the outer leaves and the hard base, and cut in quarters. Sauté three slices of bacon, chopped into half-inch pieces in a tablespoon of olive oil, add the sprouts and season with nutmeg for a great veggie.

