June was a terrible month in our gardens. Cold nights and lack of rain, until the last several days, hindered planting and caring for our planting efforts. Then, in the last few days, the best kind of rain ever. It came slow and easy, and it came over several days. It soaked in. Besides being busy at work and fighting the weather, my personal garden is far from where it should be at this time of year. Hopefully, I will catch up in the coming week or two. As I look at what needs to be done, I will devote today’s column to early July tasks that need to be done now.

The rain, followed by warm periods, has made it an ideal time for weed seeds to germinate. Get them now, while the soil is still loose, making it easy to pull them. Yes, if you grasp them tightly, right at the soil line, they will come up easily. Breaking them apart and leaving roots and a few bits of the plant in the soil will assure you that you will again be pulling them in a week or two. Do it right today.

Even though you may have fertilized when you planted, or even a couple of weeks ago, the rain has moved much of that nutrition further down into the ground, most probably beyond the reach of the plant’s roots. So now is a great time to fertilize again. I would do it at the regular rate. The plant needs a lot of food right now, as it is making its best growth. If you are using granular fertilizer you need to be careful to spread it evenly. A lot here and a little there may damage some plants and do little good for others. Using soluble fertilizer, through the hose, is the best method these days.

I know that when we see any insect, we are tempted to grab some insecticide and spray the devil out of the group. But we do have to remember that there are good bugs, too, insects that feed on many of the insects that harm our plants. Here are a few things to think about. I am sure that nearly all of us are familiar with the ladybug, that small red beetle with black spots. Here is one of our good friends. Ladybugs dine on aphid, thrips and mealy bugs. You will find them on stems and leaves, mostly on top of the leaves. Once you have decided that any insect can be your friends, be sure to plant varieties they like — in the case of ladybugs, that means tansy, angelica and scented geraniums. You will find that black, nasty-looking ground beetles will live under rocks in the garden, and on compost piles. They absolutely like being around white clover plants. They are nice to have around because they dine on cut worms, snails, slugs and root maggots. The more you can learn about the good and the bad bugs, the happier your plants will be. Online, search the many used book dealers and you will soon find inexpensive copies of books that will help you.

Not only do the deer eat my tulips and the squirrels dine, along with my bird friends, on my bird food, I have rabbits in the yard that will eat anything that is green and tender and tasty. It is a constant battle. I have found it necessary to erect short fences of chicken wire to protect my herbs and lettuce and Swiss chard. I drive 3-foot pieces of thin rods or pipe into the ground so that they are up 2 feet, and I attach 2-foot chicken wire. It works, excepting that early on I worried about the grandkids falling and getting hurt on those pipes. The solution was easy. I bought a few cheap tennis balls, cut an “X” in the bottom and put them over the pipe ends. I could now stop worrying.

In the last couple of columns, I talked about vines and walls and fences. I have a wood fence that separates my garden from the driveway. I made the fence attractive by purchasing pot hooks, and then planting short annuals in 5-inch pots. Give it another couple of weeks and it will be gorgeous. Can’t find hooks? Call Maria at (315) 253-5316 and she will give you some sources.

Enjoy the beauty of your flower garden and its delicious vegetables.