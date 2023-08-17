I spent a couple of delightful hours on Sunday with Louis and Merby Lego at their home on Center Street Road here in Auburn. Theirs is a fascinating story about a couple who followed their dream, made daring decisions and worked very hard to achieve their goals. Lou may have gotten the farming bug when, as a youth in Pittsburgh, he worked on a farm owned by Carnegie Enterprises. On Sunday, he talked about great conversations with the man who ran the farm. Today, we would probably call that mentoring. And the farming seed was planted, only to lay dormant for years.

Lou went on to Penn State University to get his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, and then it was off to Syracuse to get a job with General Electric. While there he attained his master's degree in electrical engineering. Lou began working at GE in 1966, and by the early '80s, at Lockheed Martin, he was in a job that he loved: director of research and development. He was running experiments to learn the effect that different lighting systems had on plants. He could grow plants, measure the rate of growth and in the case of vegetables, watch the variations in production under those lighting conditions.

As Lou said on Sunday, just driving back and forth to work and around the area, the desire to own some farmland came back. The couple looked over the whole area for a couple of years and eventually settled on the property on Center Street Road in Auburn. The 40 acres were mostly tillable, and there was a good house and a small building that would become their store to sell the apples and vegetables they grew, as well as hams at Easter time and other products from the Lancaster, Pennsylvania, area. Among their most delicious offerings were Merby’s pies, especially those made from Lou’s apples.

In the beginning years, Lou took an interest in apples — not the ordinary varieties, but heirloom types that you seldom see. He built a very large collection of them along with the standard varieties we see everywhere. But then Lou realized that apple trees age out, so every several years he developed a new plot to become the next orchard. At the moment, he has three active orchards. Excepting for a few trees that produce exceptional fruit, the original orchard is nearly gone. They grew vegetables and flowers, and sold them at the Skaneateles Farmers Market and in their own store.

Lou and Merby are very strong believers in the value of organic farming. Yes, what it produces is chemical-free and has many other health benefits, but there is more to the story than that. He spent some time on Sunday explaining our way of farming, with all the chemical fertilizers and the insecticides and fungicides we constantly spray on our crops, land and soil, killing the living organisms that make the soil what it is.

And then Lou could not resist the urge to buy the 40 acres that came up for sale across the street from their property. He began growing more vegetables and flowers. But what do you do with all this extra produce?

If you think like Legos, the answer was easy: You build a restaurant. Their son Chris was an experienced chef. They cleared land on their property, and the restaurant sits in a wooded area, on a hill, and is a charming building. Visitors often ask what it was before. It was nothing. The couple designed what they wanted and spent much of the next three years looking for a fireplace here, a barn there, and rafters where they could find them.

The restaurant is charming, and nearly everything cooked comes from Lou’s organic farming expertise. A few years ago he became fascinated with pigs, and now the sausages and the pork served are from the farm and are organic. No, Merby has retired from the pie baking business, but desserts are made in the kitchen by Chris’ fiancée.

The menu changes by the season, and Merby added that sometimes when a vegetable runs out, that part of the menu could change three times in a day.

Be well.