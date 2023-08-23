"Our care of the child should be governed, not by the desire to make him learn things, but by the endeavor always to keep burning within him that light which is called intelligence." — Dr. Maria Montessori

“Summer learning loss,” or “summer slide,” refers to the loss of academic skills and knowledge during summer vacation. So many students experience reversals over the extended summer break. Research over the past 100 years shows nearly all children lose about three months of math computation skills over the summer. Reading skills can also be affected, as well as listening skills and following directions. To succeed in school and life, children need ongoing opportunities to learn and practice essential skills. This is especially true during the summer months.

With less than a month left of summer vacation, what can you do to get your child/children back on track before school begins? I set off looking for some effective strategies that just might repair your child’s summer learning loss:

• Read, read, read ... and then read some more! Consistent reading is the best method to avoid losing academic ability. Set aside daily reading time and help your child to choose a topic of interest so they will stay engaged. Be sure to check out your local library for reading incentive programs!

• Turn everyday activities into learning experiences. Have your child count change at the store, help measure ingredients while cooking, or calculate distances between stops while running errands.

• Review material from the previous school year by looking through notebooks or portfolios, reciting math facts or having a mock spelling bee.

• Turn computer time into learning time instead of mindless entertainment. There are virtually thousands of productive educational games available, and many of them are 100% free. You may also want to check out some programming courses. We particularly enjoyed Code.org at CMMS!

• Take a last-minute trip, if you can, and let your child take part in planning it. Let them research your destination and find out some local history. This is also an awesome time for math calculations in time and distance!

• Turn off the TV, put down the phones, unplug the tablets and get outside! I cannot emphasis this enough.

• It may a bit late for this year, but keep it in mind for next year. Why not enroll your child in a summer program? At Creative Minds Montessori, we offer a summer program in both July and August. Our program is designed to provide an experience with the traditional Montessori philosophy supplemented with additional outdoor activities to allow the children even more opportunities to connect with nature. Two separate summer sessions allow you to schedule around your busy summer plans. In addition to individualized, independent work, each session includes hands-on learning activities in the gardens while we experience wildlife and explore the wonders around us. There is also a lot of outdoor play and self-expression through art, music and sports. As your child learns about the natural world around them and how they can influence it, they build their independence. This independence increases their sense of security, their ability to care for themselves and their environment. It is also a big step toward developing self-discipline and self-confidence.

Summer is a wonderful time for exploring, learning and having fun. Make the rest of yours a productive summer by providing hands-on activities to challenge and excite your child! It shouldn't be a time when skills slide backward. With the right support, summer learning loss can be repaired and returning to school will be a breeze.