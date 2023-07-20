The curbs and sidewalks of Skaneateles will come alive once again this weekend.

The annual Curbstone Festival and Sidewalk Sales will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20 and July 21, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, along Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets in the village. The event is one of Skaneateles' "iconic traditions," Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Hilary Fenner said in a news release.

This year's festival and sales will feature more than 40 merchants offering sales and special deals, including:

Bev & Co.

Drooz + Co.

Emma + James

Hap + Main

Fleur de lis Floral Design

Nest 58

Pure Placid*

Rhubarb Kitchen Shop (with guests from Ayvaco Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Clean Slate Farm, Finger Lakes Harvest and Tap Root Fields)

Sea Culture Brand

Skaneateles300

The Local Branch

The Savage Homestead

The Wandering Kind

Along with the established shops on Genesee, Jordan and Fennell streets will be pop-up shops by:

211 to Waterloo*

Alaina Davis Photography

ALFA Gallery

Aura Sky Crystals*

Balsam Rose Soap Co.

Bree Kids*

Clay + Confetti Co.

CMI Candles*

Cords & More Decor*

Covet Thrift Emporium

Eleanor Rhinehart Studio

Genesee Daley*

Forge Gone Conclusions

In Bloom Studio*

Lake Life Laser Studio

Nikki’s Photography

Revive Cryo and Wellness

SkanDrone

Stacianery

Sugarfoot Apparel

Tipico Roots

Vintage Bling and Other Fabulous Things

* New to the festival this year

Among the nonprofit organizations taking part in the festival will be Baltimore Woods Nature Center, the Central New York Land Trust, the Eastern Farm Workers Association, the John D. Barrow Art Gallery, the Skaneateles Historical Society and St. James’ Thrift Shop.

Entertainment will include the Jackman Twins, known for their magic, juggling and balloon art, performing from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the Skaneateles Community Band will perform at the Clift Park gazebo starting at 7:30 p.m. (The rain location is the Austin Park Pavilion, 1 E. Austin St.)

Sightseeing cruises will be offered daily by Mid-Lakes Navigation. For schedule updates, visit midlakesnav.com. Tickets can be ordered online, by calling (315) 685-8500 or in person at 3 W. Genesee St.

Parking for the Curbstone Festival is available at metered spots along the streets or in the municipal lot (accessed through Genesee or State streets), where parking is 75 cents an hour and all-day parking is $6. Free parking is available on various side streets and by the Austin Park Pavilion (across from St. Mary’s Church on Jordan Street).

For more information, visit skaneateles.com or facebook.com/skaneateleschamber, or call (315) 685-0552.