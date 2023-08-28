A Rochester-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band will fill a Chevy Court slot vacated by Danielle Ponder, an R&B singer and Rochester native who canceled her upcoming concert at the New York State Fair.

Fair officials announced that The Seven Wonders will take Ponder's spot at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Ponder wrote on her Facebook page Sunday that she is canceling upcoming performances in Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

"I am not feeling well, and normally I would push through but my body is begging for a break," Ponder said.

With Ponder out, The Seven Wonders will return to the Syracuse area. The band, which performs Fleetwood Mac's greatest hits, such as "Dreams" and "Go Your Own Way," played a show at Middle Ages Brewing Company last week.

The Seven Wonders resumed performing after the seven-member band was involved in a crash on the Thruway in July. One of the group's members, Katy Eberts, was paralyzed in the wreck.

"We're so grateful to have The Seven Wonders join our musical lineup, especially with such short notice," said Sean Hennessey, the state fair director. "The music of Fleetwood Mac is beloved among many and their hits are relatable too. These are anthems about love and heartbreak, and cover such themes as personal empowerment and perseverance through hardship."

Hennessey added, "While we wish Danielle Ponder the best and will miss having her here, The Seven Wonders are a great addition to our Women's Day lineup."

The fair runs through Monday, Sept. 4.