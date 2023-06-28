A.T. Walley & Co. in downtown Auburn will host a new Italian Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 1.

Taking place in the new State Street Plaza area behind the bar from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., the festival will feature an Uncle Louie Variety Show at 1:30 p.m., a meatball eating contest at 3 p.m. and music by Italian crooner Tony Farina at 4 p.m. and Bad JuJu at 6 p.m. The winner of the contest will receive $500 toward their charity or club. To register, email atwalley2013@gmail.com.

There will also be a prosecco bar, a Peroni Italian beer bar and non-alcoholic beverages. Food will include chicken riggies, meatballs and steamed clams, as well as Villano's Food Truck, Muzzi's D'Italia Ice, an Italian pastry booth by the women of St. Francis of Assisi Church and a pizza fritte booth by the Auburn Sports Boosters.

"(We're) just trying to bring back that festival atmosphere," A.T. Walley co-owner Nick Musso told The Citizen. "We have done so many different types of events and thought we could do something different. Many communities do these events in the heart of their downtown restaurant districts."

For more information, visit facebook.com/atwalley or call (315) 282-7314.