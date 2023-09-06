A new Monthly Market will begin this September at Atelier, a creative studio in the Phoenix Building in downtown Auburn.

The market will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the third Sunday of each month beginning Sept. 17, and each edition will feature more than 15 regional vendors. November's market, however, will take place the fourth Sunday, Nov. 26. Timed between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that month's market will offer shoppers an opportunity to purchase directly from small businesses in person.

Tickets to the market are $12 and include complimentary beverages.

The markets take place at Atlier, 74 Genesee St., which artist Annie Ross opened in the Phoenix Building in March.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to sign up to be a vendor at a market, visit atelierbyannie.square.site.

