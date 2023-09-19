Prison City Pub & Brewery will host its fourth annual Riot Run 5K at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in downtown Auburn.

Registration for the race is still open, but spots are limited. Participants receive a custom glass, race socks, a pint of the brewery's award-winning Mass Riot IPA at the finish line, and more.

The race will begin on Dill Street and proceed down William Street, South Street, Metcalf Drive, Mary Street and Richardson Avenue, then back up South Street and back to the finish line on Dill Street.

Roads on the race course are typically closed by the city between 10 and 11 that morning.

As the runners finish on Dill Street, in front of the brewpub, there will be a food and music festival until 2 p.m. Open to friends and family, it will feature lawn games, live music, food trucks and more.

Proceeds from the 5K will benefit Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca and its programs supporting people in poverty.

For more information, including registration for the race and instructions for participants, visit greatamericanbreweryruns.com/riot-run-5K.