A pair of drag performances on Saturday, Aug. 19, will celebrate the closure of a regional artist's exhibit at the Cayuga Museum of History & Art in Auburn.

"A Night With the Friends of Dorothy" will feature Rhea Listic, Ivanna Michaels, Ginger Gigi Diamond, Glory Hallelur and Kristina Abbott performing at the museum and neighboring Schweinfurth Art Center, 203 and 205 Genesee St., Auburn. The performances will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. and from 7 to 8 p.m.

Each performance will consist of six drag numbers and three live-singing numbers beginning at the museum and ending at the center.

The performances will celebrate the closure of "I Am a Friend of Dorothy," an exhibit by artist Kevin Carr in the museum and the center's CNY Emerging Artist Series. Carr, of Farmington, titled the exhibit after the euphemism used to identify as LGBTQ+ in the 20th century. His work consists of multimedia, most commonly fabrics and quilting. The euphemism refers to the movie "The Wizard of Oz."

“‘I Am a Friend of Dorothy’ is my way of claiming space for myself and others,” Carr said in a news release.

“The project is meant to be a window into the joy that queer relationships, both romantic and platonic, can create.”

Tickets are $40, and seating is limited to 15 people per show. Reservations must be made online at cayugamuseum.org/drag-performance. Admission includes light refreshments.

Carr's exhibit will close on Sunday, Aug. 20.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

