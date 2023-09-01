Susan Admiral Waby has reprinted her 2013 children's book, "The Delighted Ducks of Hoopes Park," to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Waby wrote and illustrated the book in dedication to her granddaughter, she said in a news release. They enjoy their visits to Hoopes Park in Auburn and hearing its ducks, who seem to be delighted by the park's year-round visitors. The book takes readers through the full year of events and activities at the park. A dedication for the author's grandson, born in 2020, has been added.
"The Delighted Ducks of Hoopes Park" and its sequel, "Downtown Ducks," are available for purchase at Waby's downtown consignment boutique, Regenerations, at 101 Genesee St., Auburn.
The books will also be available at Art in the Park, taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in Hoopes Park.
For more information, call Waby at (315) 406-0097 or email swaby@roadrunner.com.