East Hill Medical Center in Auburn has announced the addition of Dr. Deborah Nina as dentist and dental department director at the federally qualified health center's dental office.

Inspired by her father, who is also a health care provider, Nina developed a strong passion for helping people and followed it into a career spanning more than two decades, East Hill said in a news release. She graduated from New York University in 2001 with her doctorate in dental surgery, then completed a residency at Interfaith Medicine Medical Center in Brooklyn and practiced in Miami.

Nina has experience practicing in areas with diverse populations, and is fluent in both Spanish and English. She also stays current with dental industry trends and best practices.

At East Hill, Nina brings expertise in cosmetic dentistry and implants to the practice's existing restoration services. The practice, on the third floor of East Hill at 144 Genesee St., also provides periodontal treatment, fillings, extractions, dentures, orthodontic referrals and digital X-rays with low radiation. Hygienists provide cleanings, dental sealants for young molars and preventative services.

“Dr. Nina is a standout in the field of dentistry who comes with outstanding skills and knowledge base. As the department director, she will expand services and access, lead quality initiatives and develop efficiencies. I am excited to welcome her to East Hill’s dental team," Chief Clinical Officer Abby Gunger said.

For more information, contact East Hill's dental office at (315) 253-8477, prompt No. 4, or visit easthillmedical.com or facebook.com/easthillmedical.