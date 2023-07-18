Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week to celebrate and increase awareness of the important work of community health centers across the country, including East Hill Medical Center. This year’s celebration takes place Aug. 6-12 and we are planning multiple events during the week to celebrate our staff, patients and community partners, including Tompkins Community Bank, a sponsor of the week.

Two-thirds of East Hill’s 7,500-plus patients are covered by public health insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. Our providers frequently make referrals to service agencies to help address social drivers of health, defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes, including the conditions in which people are born, grow, work, live and age. Access to healthy food and poverty are among the many social drivers that affect a person’s health, quality of life and life expectancy.

That’s why we launched Mission Mile, a month-long food drive to collect a mile of food to feed the hungry and raise awareness about this health challenge! Mission Mile is ongoing through the first week of August and all food and monetary donations collected will be distributed to those in need during National Health Center Week. Donation boxes have been placed at East Hill’s five practice sites: Duckett Family Medicine and Summit Pediatrics located at 13 N. Fulton St. in Auburn, and adult medicine, dental and behavioral health located at 144 Genesee St. in Auburn.

We are seeking partners to support Mission Mile and thank the city of Auburn, Auburn YMCA-WEIU and Booker T. Washington Community Center for joining the mission and serving as a food collection sites. We encourage the community to support the Mission Mile by donating nonperishable food items at one of the participating sites, hosting a donation box at your own site or making a monetary donation to the cause. We will measure and track our progress online to reach 1 mile of food — that’s 5,280 feet! To give the reader a sense of how much food that is, the average box of cereal is about a foot high.

Reinforcing the message of food security, another event we’re planning during NHCW is to showcase local farmers markets and vendors that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (formerly known as food stamps), including the Auburn Farmers Co-op Market. We hope to raise awareness and educate families about the fresh, healthy food options they have access to here in Cayuga County from our thriving agricultural community. Spending SNAP benefits on local produce is good not only for the health of consumers, but also the local economy.

Many other activities are being planned during the week, including patient appreciation activities, staff training and appreciation, voter registration to promote civic engagement, and a community walk. I invite you to stay up to date on all of East Hill’s National Health Center Week activities online at easthillmedical.com/events, and to join us in supporting and celebrating health centers like ours during the week.

Community health centers are the backbone of our nation’s primary health care system. They design innovative, integrated primary care based on what services communities need most — ensuring access to affordable, quality health care for over 30 million people across 14,500 communities. In addition to creating jobs and saving lives, they save American taxpayers $24 billion a year in health care costs by preventing and managing chronic diseases.

Community health centers care for everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. During weather events, fires, pandemics and job loss, CHCs are vital to keeping America healthy. CHCs are not ordinary medical clinics; they are also problem-solvers that reach beyond the exam room to care for the whole person by providing access to necessities like food and housing. Learn more about National Health Center Week at healthcenterweek.org.

East Hill Medical Center is a federally qualified health center providing primary, behavioral and dental health care services to residents of Cayuga County and the surrounding region; we are accepting new patients. For over 50 years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to provide quality health care to all persons regardless of age, insurance status or income level. Our vision is to elevate the wellness of our community so everyone can achieve a healthy and fulfilled life.