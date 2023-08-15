When it comes to health matters, what keeps you up at night?

This question was asked recently of Booker T. Washington Community Center’s Senior Citizen Program participants during a Lunch & Learn event. I was in attendance with my East Hill colleagues CEO April Miles and COO Jessica Soule to hear their take on health concerns, inequities and barriers to care.

Earlier this year, East Hill was awarded a Harriet Tubman Events Grant from the Cayuga County Tourism Office to host a community health education series. We invited BTW program participants to lend their voices and expertise to the planning process and help frame the focus of the series. While many topics were discussed, included among them was the need to raise general awareness of East Hill Medical Center and the services we offer through our five practices: Summit Pediatrics, Duckett Family Medicine, East Hill Adult Medicine, East Hill Dental and East Hill Inner Wellness, our behavioral health department.

Taking this feedback to heart, East Hill offers primary care from birth through all chapters of life, behavioral health and dentistry for the whole family. We are welcoming new patients and serve everyone regardless of ability to pay. A hallmark of federally qualified health centers like ours is the sliding fee discount program. Patients are screened for eligibility based exclusively on income and household size. The program ensures nobody is turned away from essential health services even if they cannot afford insurance premiums or copays. No one should have to choose between the quality care they deserve and paying for basic needs.

East Hill Medical Center focuses on convenience of service delivery because our patients, like most people today, juggle multiple responsibilities. Referrals between East Hill practices are seamless. To accommodate working parents and individuals, we offer evening hours Monday through Thursday at Summit Pediatrics and Dental to 6:30 p.m., Adult Medicine to 8 p.m., and Inner Wellness to 6 p.m. We also offer same-day sick visits for our patients, after-hours nurse on call and in-house laboratory services through Quest Diagnostics.

As a not-for-profit community health center, we are continuously assessing the health needs of Cayuga County residents, including medically underserved populations. We recently hired another dentist for our dental practice and primary care provider in Adult Medicine to meet community need. Our behavioral health department Inner Wellness is expanding and offering innovative programs like Walk and Talk Therapy and Art Therapy. Summit Pediatrics participates in the national Reach Out and Read Program, providing developmentally appropriate books to children from ages 6 months through 5 years during each child well visit. We are also gearing up to be a Healthy Steps program provider, offering early childhood development support to families. We employ a navigator dedicated to supporting families at Summit Pediatrics.

During COVID-19, we noticed some of our patients became disconnected from health care. To address this new reality, we are launching a Home Health Connection program in partnership with the Cayuga Community Health Network. This effort includes home visitation to assess risk and help patients reconnect to care. The project is being supported by the city of Auburn through federal award No. 21.027 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and will focus initially on older adults.

Many of our patients are impacted by social drivers of health, including food insecurity and unsafe housing. Many lack personal transportation and while our practices are accessible by bus, most areas of the county are unserved by Centro’s limited bus routes. We help our patients access their health care appointments through Uber, taxi or Medicaid Transportation for those qualifying.

East Hill is a strong community partner. We are the medical provider for multiple school districts, including Auburn, Port Byron, Cato-Meridian, Union Springs and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Our school-based dental program provides education and preventive services to elementary school students. We support continuity of care for incarcerated individuals and those with substance use disorders. We provide work physicals for many area police and fire departments, and organize community events like Trunk-or-Treat and the Mission Mile food drive.

As we advance the health education series this year, we are guided by the voices in our community in pursuit of our vision: to elevate the wellness of our community so everyone can achieve a healthy and fulfilled life, by strengthening the bridge between disenfranchised groups and our not-for-profit community health center.