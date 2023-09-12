Period poverty impacts the physical and mental health and well-being of an estimated 22 million women and girls in the United States and more than 500 million globally. This phrase refers to lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, education, sanitary facilities and waste management solutions. Women and girls face many challenges when they can’t afford feminine hygiene products, and there are tradeoffs and risks of utilizing alternative products to control their periods.

Women and girls impacted by period poverty often make impossible choices between food and feminine hygiene. They resort to using paper towels, tissues, napkins, rags, newspapers and even diapers to manage their periods. They reuse products or use products longer than directed, creating heightened risk for infections, skin irritations and poorer physical and mental health outcomes.

To raise awareness about this health issue, East Hill recently partnered on a Back-to-School Self-Care Hygiene/Period Supplies Giveaway at Melody’s in downtown Auburn. The event was the brainchild of entrepreneur and owner Melody Smith Johnson and featured Shara Armprester, founder of Natural Beauty Cuties, to help break the stigma and normalize talk about menstrual health. Melody’s intent is to hold quarterly giveaways and start a care closet for women and girls.

“I am intimately familiar with this issue,” Melody explains. “This is a battle against period poverty and is about more than access to health products. It’s important for the development of our girls and our community. The full value of women to the economy and region cannot be realized without addressing this issue that every woman faces. It is my leadership obligation to impact the lives of women and girls who look like me and I believe this work is part of rising to that call.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines health equity as the state in which everyone has a fair and just opportunity to attain their highest possible level of health. One of the most pervasive barriers to optimal health is poverty. We know from various trusted sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, American Community Survey and New York State Department of Health, that females and members of the Black and brown community are disproportionately impacted by poverty and its conditions in Cayuga County.

Health barriers resulting from poverty include a shortage of medical providers who accept Medicaid and other public health insurances, lack of transportation to and from appointments, and inflexible work schedules to accommodate appointments. Affordability issues include lack of funds to cover copays, deductibles and essential health supplies, including feminine hygiene products.

East Hill accepts a wide variety of insurances, and has an income-based sliding scale discount program to ensure everyone gets the health care they deserve. Despite wider access to health insurance and federally qualified health centers like East Hill that serve everyone regardless of ability to pay, period poverty remains a pervasive issue. Some states recognize these products as essential health care items and have exempted them from state and local sales tax, including New York in 2016 and most recently Texas in September. A whopping 21 states continue to tax tampons, sanitary pads and liners as luxury items.

In 2018, New York state passed legislation requiring all elementary and secondary public schools serving students in grades six through 12 to provide no-cost feminine hygiene products in the restrooms of their buildings. While many states have followed suit, many lack any requirement or funding for menstrual supplies in schools. Federal programs, including Medicaid, SNAP and WIC, do not cover menstrual hygiene products.

Understanding and helping to address health equity barriers is a priority here at East Hill Medical Center. We are committed to supporting initiatives like Melody’s Back-to-School Self-Care Hygiene/Period Supplies Giveaway that contribute to the success of women and girls in our community struggling with health barriers and inequities like period poverty. We’re planning a follow-up health event for women and girls at the Booker T. Washington Community Center later this fall.

East Hill offers a range of women’s health services through our practices Summit Pediatrics, Duckett Family Medicine, adult medicine, and dental and behavioral health. Our primary care patients have access to gynecological services, including menstrual health education, Pap smears, contraception, sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment, pregnancy testing, family planning and mammography referrals. We offer a safe, supportive environment for people to access care regardless of income, insurance coverage, gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or other status.